Napoli are working on contract renewal for star man Scott McTominay.

Sporting director Giovanni Manna met with the player's agent, Colin Murdock, in Manchester ahead of Napoli's 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw against Manchester City earlier this week.

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The 2026/2027 season is McTominay's third in Naples, following his bold 2024 transfer move from Manchester United.

The Scotland star played a key role in an instant Scudetto win in his first year and he also lifted the Serie A MVP award in 2025.

He is crucial to the club's long-term plans and a 12-month extension is on the table updating from 2028 to 2029, if he agrees.

McTominay is rumoured to be looking for more years to be added and Napoli will work to secure an agreement before January.