Napoli eyeing double raid on Ajax

Napoli are lining up a January raid on Ajax.

The Serie A leaders are chasing Ajax pair Kenneth Taylor and Devyne Rensch, says TMW.

Advertisement Advertisement

Napoli management see Rensch as ideal for coach Antonio Conte's three-man defence.

It's suggested Napoli can convince Ajax to sell for €10m in the New Year.

Meanwhile, Napoli are also eyeing Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor. The Azzurri see him as potential cover for Stanislav Lobotka.

An end-of-season move is more likely for the midfielder.