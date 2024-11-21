Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Amorim stunned by Man Utd players and squad after week's training
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return
Moyes reveals he flew to private France meeting to become Forest manager

Napoli eyeing double raid on Ajax

Carlos Volcano
Napoli eyeing double raid on Ajax
Napoli eyeing double raid on AjaxAction Plus
Napoli are lining up a January raid on Ajax.

The Serie A leaders are chasing Ajax pair Kenneth Taylor and Devyne Rensch, says TMW.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Napoli management see Rensch as ideal for coach Antonio Conte's three-man defence.

It's suggested Napoli can convince Ajax to sell for €10m in the New Year.

Meanwhile, Napoli are also eyeing Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor. The Azzurri see him as potential cover for Stanislav Lobotka.

An end-of-season move is more likely for the midfielder.

Mentions
Serie ARensch DevyneTaylor KennethNapoliAjaxEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Feyenoord go for Chelsea midfielder Casadei
Napoli chief Manna talks McTominay deal and title hangover
Agent aware of Napoli, Juventus interest in Spurs defender Dragusin