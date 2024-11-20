Napoli chief Manna talks McTominay deal and title hangover

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna insists Serie A standards are a match for the Premier League.

Manna insists it just the wages that keeps the best players in England.

Advertisement Advertisement

At the Social Football Summit 2024, Manna discussed the arrival of Scott McTominay from Manchester United.

He said, "A player arrives from the Premier League and tells you that the level is high. The problem is the economic gap, their income is significantly higher and we cannot compete there. McTominay can be convinced with a bit of imagination. I am proud of the enthusiasm of the people, they make you feel part of something that needs to be managed.

"The work is done together, you can't do anything alone. There aren't many of us, but there is a very cohesive work group. The fortune of having a coach and a staff of the highest level helps, this cohesion allows us to do objectively well.

"Naples and South America is a historic union, there is the will to bring players from there because it is a flourishing market. The goal is to consolidate the team, then you can make the bet. I would certainly like to do something on a passionate level too.

"The President is working assiduously on the sports centre and the new stadium, he is talking about it with the municipality and we are looking for a profitable solution for both parties. We are currently dislocated, with a sports centre of our own we can do a very different job and it would be a fundamental asset.

"We are behind in terms of structures compared to the other big teams, when you negotiate TV rights this also has an impact. When you see the Premier League you recognize the pitch, this is a base to start from. I think that to win you have to build and know how to build the management of victory.

"When you win after 33 years it is not easy to manage the victory, even if Napoli has had an incredible journey. Maybe we had to understand that we needed to take a different path. The coach and the sporting director left, they rebuilt themselves and when seasons start badly it is always complicated to straighten them out."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play