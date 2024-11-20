Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd draw up plans for new clearout
Fiorentina to extend and raise De Gea contract
Second chance? Chelsea loanee Sancho eyed by new Man Utd manager
Amorim urges Man Utd to scout Galatasaray attacker ahead of January market

Agent aware of Napoli, Juventus interest in Spurs defender Dragusin

Carlos Volcano
Agent aware of Napoli, Juventus interest in Spurs defender Dragusin
Agent aware of Napoli, Juventus interest in Spurs defender DragusinAction Plus
The agent of Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin has ruled out a return to Serie A in January.

Florin Manea is aware of the rumours, but says the Romania international wants to see out the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It’s an honour for Radu to be wanted by teams like Napoli and Juve, but at the moment they are just rumours,” Manea told Telecarpi

“We are focussed on Tottenham, he still has five years left on his contract. It’s not easy to go to a top club and make an impact right away, he’s still 22 years old.

“It’s normal that evaluations will be made if he never plays, but he won’t move in January. We’ll re-evaluate in June.”  

Mentions
Serie APremier LeagueDragusin RaduJuventusNapoliTottenhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea rival Serie A pair for Liverpool keeper Kelleher
Juventus plan January move for Bayern Munich defender Dier
Spurs, Juventus in Real Madrid contact for Endrick