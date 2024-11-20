Agent aware of Napoli, Juventus interest in Spurs defender Dragusin

The agent of Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin has ruled out a return to Serie A in January.

Florin Manea is aware of the rumours, but says the Romania international wants to see out the season.

“It’s an honour for Radu to be wanted by teams like Napoli and Juve, but at the moment they are just rumours,” Manea told Telecarpi.

“We are focussed on Tottenham, he still has five years left on his contract. It’s not easy to go to a top club and make an impact right away, he’s still 22 years old.

“It’s normal that evaluations will be made if he never plays, but he won’t move in January. We’ll re-evaluate in June.”