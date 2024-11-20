Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return
Fiorentina to extend and raise De Gea contract
Man Utd draw up plans for new clearout

Feyenoord go for Chelsea midfielder Casadei

Paul Vegas
Feyenoord go for Chelsea midfielder Casadei
Feyenoord go for Chelsea midfielder CasadeiAction Plus
Feyenoord are making a move for Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Casadei is expected to leave Chelsea in January, with clubs across Europe keen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Monza, Villarreal and Real Betis have all been in contact with Chelsea for the Italy U21 midfielder.

But TMW says Feyenoord have now made their approach.

The Rotterdammers are also in talks with Casadei's camp in an attempt to convince him about a loan move to the Eredivisie over the New Year.

Mentions
EredivisiePremier LeagueCasadei CesareChelseaFeyenoordVillarrealBetisMonzaSerie ALaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Betis to step up interest in Chelsea midfielder Casadei
Monza eyeing Chelsea midfielder Casadei
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact