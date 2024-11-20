Feyenoord go for Chelsea midfielder Casadei

Feyenoord are making a move for Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Casadei is expected to leave Chelsea in January, with clubs across Europe keen.

Advertisement Advertisement

Monza, Villarreal and Real Betis have all been in contact with Chelsea for the Italy U21 midfielder.

But TMW says Feyenoord have now made their approach.

The Rotterdammers are also in talks with Casadei's camp in an attempt to convince him about a loan move to the Eredivisie over the New Year.