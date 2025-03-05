Tribal Football
Napoli defender Olivera: Conte? It's all about intensity
Napoli defender Mathias Olivera is delighted with his new contract.

The Uruguay international signed a new deal to 2030 this week.

Olivera, speaking to Betsson.Sport, said of Napoli coach Antonio Conte: "The intensity, every training session is really strong. He puts a lot of intensity, in the moment you suffer but then on the pitch you see the results.

“In Italy the tactical aspect is very important. Here in Naples I have improved a lot with the game with the ball, here there is this mentality."

Asked about a player he'd like to have played in the past, Olivera said: “I say someone who plays in my role, I say Roberto Carlos.

"But you have to move to the other wing, otherwise it would be impossible to play."

