Olivera signs new Napoli deal

Mathías Olivera has signed a new contract with Napoli.

The Uruguay fullback has penned a new deal with Napoli to 2030.

The club announced: "SSC Napoli announces that it has extended the contract for the sporting performances of the footballer Mathías Olivera until 30 June 2030.

"On 15 August 2022, he made his debut for the Azzurri, in a 2-5 away win at the Bentegodi against Hellas Verona. Olivera played 90 games for Napoli, scoring 3 goals and providing 6 assists.

"Congratulations, Mati!"