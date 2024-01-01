Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club

Napoli coach Antonio Conte is happy working with Romelu Lukaku again.

The striker scored in their 4-0 win at Cagliari on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Conte said afterwards: “I have always said that I wanted Romelu at Inter, had also requested him at Chelsea before he went to Manchester United, because he is an atypical striker.

"He is extremely tall and physically strong, but also very good at sprinting forward. His condition is still nowhere near optimal, but he becomes fundamental for us. He’s putting in the effort and I never doubted that.

“I hope that Kvara realises we expect many more goals from him as well as assists. Although this game wasn’t entirely suited to his characteristics, I saw a lot of effort from him and Matteo Politano.”