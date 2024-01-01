AWESOME! Lukaku scores on Napoli debut - then trains to midnight

Romelu Lukaku hit the training pitch immediately after his Napoli debut against Parma.

The former Chelsea striker struck on his Napoli debut last weekend.

And Il Mattino says later in the evening, Lukaku was training on the Maradona pitch with coaching staff as he sought to catch up on his match fitness. The Belgian was doing drills right up to midnight.

Then the next morning, fitness coaches were woken and told by Lukaku to open the doors of Castel Volturno to him on Sunday.

Lukaku is determined to get himself up to speed after being frozen out of Chelsea's preseason as he waited for his future to be settled.