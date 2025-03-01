Napoli coach Conte seeking big Raspadori performance against Inter Milan

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Napoli coach Antonio Conte admits Giacomo Raspadori will be key against Inter Milan today.

Second-place Napoli host Inter on Saturday afternoon and Conte says Raspadori's versatility will be crucial.

“Jack can play as a second striker, an attacking midfielder, or even an offensive central midfielder,” Conte said on Friday. 

“He’s the most technically gifted of the three midfielders, with a playmaker, a box-to-box player, and one in between.

“He can play as a mezzala (box-to-box) because he covers more than 12 km per game. He is not a winger, putting him there would make him struggle. Every coach should respect the players’ characteristics.

“You can’t just give him a token role to get him on the pitch if it hurts the team. Jack has great quality. In a 4-3-3, for me, he is the alternative to McTominay or Anguissa, to add quality to the game and have someone with a natural instinct for scoring.”

