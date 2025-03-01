Inter Milan coach Inzaghi seeking perfection at Napoli

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi admits they must be "perfect" against Napoli this weekend.

Leaders Inter meet second-place Napoli later on Saturday.

“The top two teams in the standings are facing off, and both deserve credit for their journey so far,” Inzaghi said on Friday.

“It will be an important match, though not decisive, as there are still 12 games left. We all know how crucial this game is, and Inter will need to be at their best because we are up against a team of absolute quality.

“We need to come out of a tough match in the best possible way, but we know the path we’ve taken. In big matches, we haven’t performed as well as in previous years—it’s a fact. We need to be perfect, and so far, we haven’t been.

“You can plan a game, but you can’t control everything. The opponent is in great shape, has been at the top for a long time, and has an excellent coach. We will need to play with intensity, aggression, and determination. That’s what big matches require—paying attention to every detail.

“Napoli have changed their formation and system, but they remain a team of top-quality players with an excellent coach.

“They are very well-organized and know exactly what to do on the pitch, regardless of the system. They deserve credit for their strong campaign, and tomorrow’s match will be a great challenge.”