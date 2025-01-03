Napoli coach Conte ready for Fiorentina: You want to keep talking about Lukaku?!

Napoli coach Antonio Conte insists there's "no fear" facing Fiorentina on Saturday.

Conte, however, admits they'll be short of quality in attack for the clash.

Is Politano among the players called up?

"He is not among the players called up, it was a week with some hitches, he is not the only one because Kvaratskhelia is not there either. I told you one more thing. The unexpected events, small or big, are part of the season, of every football team. Up to now we have been more than good at making up for it, from Lobotka, with Gilmour, now we are doing it with Buongiorno, with Kvara after the knee problem that is not yet completely healed, but he had a muscle fatigue. This time there is also the absence of Politano, we will try to do as in the past to make up for it with teamwork."

Could Spinazzola be a solution to make up for the absence of both Politano and Kvara?

"He was born a winger, he is very good in the offensive phase, in his time at Juventus he was a winger, then he transformed into a fifth offensive player, important technical qualities, he can be an option at this time."

What moment are Napoli facing?

"Like the others, in Florence we close the first half of the season, we will have faced all the teams and then the second half of the season will begin. There is one game left to get to the halfway point, certainly what we have done must give us confidence and self-esteem, we are happy with what we are doing, we have worked hard and therefore we must continue like this, then there will be games that on paper are more difficult and less difficult. Tomorrow is demanding, Fiorentina are doing very well and we are focused on tomorrow's game."

Also for the pressure on the others, is playing before the others in the Supercoppa a factor? Can breaking away in the standings put pressure on?

"Putting pressure on today... we saw it yesterday too, it's very very difficult to put pressure on. We have to think about ourselves, about putting points in the bag that will be important to tell us what we'll do next year. I don't think teams like Inter and Atalanta can suffer from this, they have such maturity... they are top clubs. Even Atalanta itself has reached an important level after the Europa League, we have to think only about ourselves and show in difficult moments like this that with work we can make up for 3 important players. We only think about this."

How much do you fear Fiorentina?

"I always have respect for others, but we must not fear anyone. We respect them because they are doing very well, they have excellent players, they are the team with the most speed in terms of peaks during the game, so they have strong players in the open field and they are doing well and we must respect them, at the same time we must play our game and try to grow further. These moments must make us understand even more that we must be teams.

"We have 41 points thanks to all the players, the 24 we have, 21 of movement, in this journey who more who less has contributed and it is the most important thing because we must not depend on anything or anyone. My teams never depend on one or two players, with the collective we must try to make up for the absences that are important but must not bring us down but give us more strength because we are on the right path."

On Palladino's praise and his memory as a player.

"He said it, when he arrived I was in my twilight. He has burned the stages as a coach, he went from the youth team of Monza to the first team, now he has a great opportunity with a further step, a great club, with an important request, he is doing very well. I wish the best to those who do this job, obviously always after the game against us (laughs, ed.), but a big good luck to him, he is proving to be a good coach.

"Napoli for the Scudetto? It is normal that I have to say it, if you are at the top of the table. If you are last you say that they are fighting to save themselves, today instead we are at the top even if Inter is recovering. Then as a Neapolitan you cannot make an enemy of Napoli (laughs, ed.) by saying that Napoli is not fighting, we are happy, we hope other coaches can say it too, it means that we are still there."

The best Lukaku in the second half. Is the work done so far coming out?

"Damn Lukaku (laughs), I didn't think it was a topic at every conference. Every sprint, every shot, today we have 41 points, the result of everyone's work, also because according to some people we are without Lukaku, sometimes we are without Politano, sometimes without Kvara or Neres, they are absent... and despite this we have 41 points. If you allow me not to answer the question about an individual every time, I would be grateful."

Do you expect further growth even in the suffered finals of matches?

"Doing more means being alone in the lead, we scored 41 points, I don't know what you expected, what you hoped for, sometimes I wonder. We are pushing the car to the max, I must have missed something if some expected more, with all due respect. The boys are going beyond their possibilities, the most optimistic predictions, what more can we ask of these boys?"

Is a signing from outside a missing solution?

"When I talk about the path and the construction, it encompasses a bit of the whole discussion. I took a situation in hand by evaluating it from the outside, after 6 months I have much more certain evaluations. When you are in construction you have to give it time, I or the club cannot bring in another 5-6 players. It takes time, but I find you very impatient. Apart from the fact that all this needs to be discussed with the president (laughs), we are doing a job... but I find you impatient about what is missing but it takes time and patience.

"I don't see either time or patience, we only talk about the Scudetto but you also see some things and ask me about them. In the construction, various pieces are needed, what can I say that we have scored few goals? We expect more goals from everyone, you arrive and often you don't finish despite how much you create but we are at the beginning and some pieces are missing that other teams have and are complete. I kiss the lads one by one for what they are giving, for the attachment, the belonging they show."