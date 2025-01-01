Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
Man Utd working from 3-man winter shopping list

Di Gennaro convinced Inter Milan still title favourites

Carlos Volcano
Di Gennaro convinced Inter Milan still title favourites
Di Gennaro convinced Inter Milan still title favouritesAction Plus
Former Fiorentina midfielder Antonio Di Gennaro still rates Inter Milan as this season's title favourites.

The defending champions trail Serie A leaders Atalanta entering 2025.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Di Gennaro told Radio Firenze Viola: “Regarding the league, I have to say that Lazio impressed me, especially against Atalanta.

Inter seems to be the strongest team to me, while Napoli only has the league to focus on.

“I don’t know if Milan will come back, I see them below, like Bologna.

“As for Juventus, in my opinion, they can make a difference if they strengthen in the market.”

Mentions
Serie ADi Gennaro AntonioInterAtalantaFiorentinaLazioNapoli
Related Articles
Benitez: Atalanta and Liverpool can surprise in 2025
Lazio captain Zaccagni: We start 2025 with a bang!
Serie A return on for Liverpool attacker Chiesa