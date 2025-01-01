Di Gennaro convinced Inter Milan still title favourites

Former Fiorentina midfielder Antonio Di Gennaro still rates Inter Milan as this season's title favourites.

The defending champions trail Serie A leaders Atalanta entering 2025.

But Di Gennaro told Radio Firenze Viola: “Regarding the league, I have to say that Lazio impressed me, especially against Atalanta.

“Inter seems to be the strongest team to me, while Napoli only has the league to focus on.

“I don’t know if Milan will come back, I see them below, like Bologna.

“As for Juventus, in my opinion, they can make a difference if they strengthen in the market.”