Man City target AC Milan midfield ace Tijjani Reijnders

Man City are reportedly eying a move for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders as they continue their massive rebuild.

Pep Guardiola’s side have struggled this season but still look set to qualify for next season’s Champions League, currently sitting in fourth with 65 points from their 36 games.

City spent heavily in January, signing Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, Nico Gonzalez and Omar Marmoush for a combined fee of £178 million to help rejuvenate their aging quad.

According to the Telegraph, City look set to continue their big spending in the summer and have their eyes on Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, 26.

The report adds that the Italian giants will look to cash in on the Dutchman with qualification for next season’s Champions League unlikely.

Milan value Reijnders at a higher price than current record transfer Kaka, who fetched the club £57 million when he moved to Real Madrid back in 2009.