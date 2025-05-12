Napoli chief Manna upset with timing of De Bruyne rumours

Tribal Football
Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has cooled talk of a deal for Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

Off contract at the end of June and his departure from City now confirmed, De Bruyne is being linked with a move to Italy and Napoli.

Adding to the speculation over the weekend were reports of De Bruyne's wife being spotted in Naples house-hunting.

However, Manna told Sky Italia on Sunday night after their 2-2 draw with Genoa: "It's normal for us to always be focused on the market, alert to every opportunity.

"But talking about it now is absurd; it belittles the work done by the boys and the coach; I don't think it's right. We're working, alert to what might happen. But talking about it doesn't help us."

