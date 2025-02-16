Napoli coach Conte frustrated after draw with "bogey team" Lazio

Napoli coach Antonio Conte was left frustrated after their 2-2 draw against Lazio.

Gustav Isaksen struck first for Lazio, with Napoli fighting back through Giacomo Raspadori and an own goal, before the scores were settled by Boulaye Dia.

“If we analyse things carefully, this is the situation, our first substitution was Buongiorno who had been out for two and a half months,” Conte told DAZN.

“We sent a sign to the squad that we wanted to win the game and I think this was a move that proved fruitful. However, when Mazzocchi asked to be substituted, that was a problem, because the only thing I could do was put Rafa Marin on.

“It is disappointing, because at the end of the day we dropped four points from the last two trips to the Stadio Olimpico at the 90th minute against two great opponents,” continued the coach.

“Our team has quality and proves that, we are tough to beat, but being caught up right at the death does leave a bitter taste in the mouth.

“Lazio were our bogeyman, we must continue like this being proud of what we are doing and sweating through the shirt, just as we do every game.

“These draws at the Stadio Olimpico must be seen as positive results. We must never forget where we started from, as today we stopped the bleeding, we could’ve been happier, but this is football."