Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas insists he's calm about future
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin reveals what he would like to be called going forward
Grealish "worse for wear" as he confronts photographers after partying two days following Man City defeat
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis

Conte talks up Napoli pair Raspadori, Juan Jesus: Players must be coached correctly

Carlos Volcano
Conte talks up Napoli pair Raspadori, Juan Jesus: Players must be coached correctly
Conte talks up Napoli pair Raspadori, Juan Jesus: Players must be coached correctlyAction Plus
Napoli coach Antonio Conte says there was no way they could lose Giacomo Raspadori over January.

Conte admits the attacker is a crucial part of his plans in their pursuit of the Scudetto this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We have to finish the season, after all. Imagine if we had also given away Raspadori. Come on,” laughed Conte.

“I had already expressed my thoughts on him before the transfer window. I always try to keep the good players if possible, but sometimes, circumstances are beyond our control, and the opposite happens.

“Beyond what others say, what matters to me is that the player knows my appreciation. He has always been dedicated, committed to the group, and has done his duty, just like others who have stepped in.

“I remember the doubts about Juan Jesus too. It seemed like I was playing the worst player in Italy, but players need to be coached properly and given the right instructions, and their strengths must be highlighted. That’s our job: to provide the right guidance.”

Mentions
Serie AConte AntonioRaspadori GiacomoJuan JesusNapoli
Related Articles
Capello: Inter Milan's nosedive has Conte smiling
The Calcio Comment: Napoli and Conte stumble as market results offer little improvement
Late Angelino volley stuns league leaders Napoli and earns Roma draw