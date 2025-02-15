Conte talks up Napoli pair Raspadori, Juan Jesus: Players must be coached correctly

Napoli coach Antonio Conte says there was no way they could lose Giacomo Raspadori over January.

Conte admits the attacker is a crucial part of his plans in their pursuit of the Scudetto this season.

“We have to finish the season, after all. Imagine if we had also given away Raspadori. Come on,” laughed Conte.

“I had already expressed my thoughts on him before the transfer window. I always try to keep the good players if possible, but sometimes, circumstances are beyond our control, and the opposite happens.

“Beyond what others say, what matters to me is that the player knows my appreciation. He has always been dedicated, committed to the group, and has done his duty, just like others who have stepped in.

“I remember the doubts about Juan Jesus too. It seemed like I was playing the worst player in Italy, but players need to be coached properly and given the right instructions, and their strengths must be highlighted. That’s our job: to provide the right guidance.”