Real Madrid watching Gila's transfer interest at Lazio

Real Madrid are watching Mario Gila's progress at Lazio.

The former Real defender is attracting interest from across Europe as he enjoys a superb season in Rome.

Relevo says Inter Milan and Juventus are showing interest in Gila.

There is also interest from the Premier League and Lazio are asking around €35m to sell.

Real Madrid are following the situation with interest as they have a 50 per cent resell clause.

The Spanish giants are hoping for a sale this summer, so they can increase their transfer budget.

The 24-year-old has a contract that runs until the summer of 2027.