Tribal Football
Most Read
Furious Qatar consider pulling out of PSG
Getafe coach Bordalas insists he's calm about future
Arsenal suffer new Saka SHOCKER
Chelsea's decision to sign Willian meant they couldn't chase Man Utd's Garnacho this winter

Real Madrid watching Gila's transfer interest at Lazio

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid watching Gila's transfer interest at Lazio
Real Madrid watching Gila's transfer interest at LazioAction Plus
Real Madrid are watching Mario Gila's progress at Lazio.

The former Real defender is attracting interest from across Europe as he enjoys a superb season in Rome.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Relevo says Inter Milan and Juventus are showing interest in Gila.

There is also  interest from the Premier League and Lazio are asking around €35m to sell.

Real Madrid are following the situation with interest as they have a 50 per cent resell clause.

The Spanish giants are hoping for a sale this summer, so they can increase their transfer budget.

The 24-year-old has a contract that runs until the summer of 2027.

Mentions
Serie AGila MarioReal MadridLazioInterJuventusLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne
Champions League play-off draw: Man City face Real Madrid, Celtic v Bayern Munich
Newcastle, Inter Milan alerted as Christensen rethinks Barcelona future