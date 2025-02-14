Real Madrid watching Gila's transfer interest at Lazio
Real Madrid are watching Mario Gila's progress at Lazio.
The former Real defender is attracting interest from across Europe as he enjoys a superb season in Rome.
Relevo says Inter Milan and Juventus are showing interest in Gila.
There is also interest from the Premier League and Lazio are asking around €35m to sell.
Real Madrid are following the situation with interest as they have a 50 per cent resell clause.
The Spanish giants are hoping for a sale this summer, so they can increase their transfer budget.
The 24-year-old has a contract that runs until the summer of 2027.