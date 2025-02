Napoli coach Conte: Billing adjusting to our playing style

Napoli coach Antonio Conte is happy working with Philip Billing.

The Denmark midfielder signed for Napoli last month from Bournemouth.

Conte admits he is easing Billing into his system.

He said, "Billing is a serious professional who can help us. He is adjusting to our playing style."

Billing is on-loan at Napoli with an option to buy worth €8m.