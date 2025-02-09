Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Napoli make Man Utd striker Zirkzee summer priority
Napoli are readying a bid for Manchester United striker Josh Zirkzee for the summer market.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Napoli have Zirkzee at the top of the summer shopping list.

Zirkzee only moved to United last summer from Bologna, but Napoli management believe they're willing to part ways at season's end.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte is a fan of Zirkzee and see him dovetailing well in combination with Romelu Lukaku in their attack.

Napoli have plans to use the €75m raised from Khvicha Kvaratskelia's sale to PSG to fund their move for the Dutchman.

