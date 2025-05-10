Tribal Football
Napoli chief Manna to go for Liverpool striker Nunez
Napoli are preparing a move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

Il Corriere dello Sport says knowing Liverpool are willing to sell Nunez this summer, Napoli sports chief Giovanni Manna is lining up a bid for the Uruguay international.

Nunez, himself, is ready to cut ties at Anfield after being blocked from leaving for Al-Nassr over the January market.

Al-Nassr remain keen, though major European clubs are set to come forward at the end of the season, including Napoli.

Nunez's deal at Liverpool runs to 2028 and it's been suggested he can leave if an offer of £60m or more arrives.

