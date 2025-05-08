Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool eye SHOCK move for Man City legend Kevin de Bruyne
Juventus read to offer Rasmus Hojlund Man United escape route
Why Moises Caicedo missed Chelsea training revealed
Arsenal and Chelsea handed Morgan Rogers transfer boost after Aston Villa PSR latest

Inter & Juve wary of Man City interest in Gianluigi Donnarumma

Alex Roberts
Inter & Juve wary of Man City interest in Gianluigi Donnarumma
Inter & Juve wary of Man City interest in Gianluigi DonnarummaČTK / AP / Pierre Stevenin
Inter Milan and Juventus are wary Man City may enter the race to sign PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose future at the club is up in the air.

The 26-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal with PSG, alerting the likes on Inter and Juventus to his availability.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Both Italian giants are keen to bring Donnarumma back to the country of his birth but are wary Man City may enter the race to sign him.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Inter would be willing to pay him a €9 million salary, including bonuses at the end of next season.

Juventus on the other hand would be willing to pay a small fee to secure his services this summer.

City are also said to be interested in the PSG ‘keeper with current number one Ederson seemingly out of favour under Pep Guardiola.

Mentions
Donnarumma GianluigiInterJuventusManchester CityPSGSerie ALigue 1Premier LeagueFootball Transfers