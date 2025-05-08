Inter & Juve wary of Man City interest in Gianluigi Donnarumma

Inter Milan and Juventus are wary Man City may enter the race to sign PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose future at the club is up in the air.

The 26-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal with PSG, alerting the likes on Inter and Juventus to his availability.

Both Italian giants are keen to bring Donnarumma back to the country of his birth but are wary Man City may enter the race to sign him.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Inter would be willing to pay him a €9 million salary, including bonuses at the end of next season.

Juventus on the other hand would be willing to pay a small fee to secure his services this summer.

City are also said to be interested in the PSG ‘keeper with current number one Ederson seemingly out of favour under Pep Guardiola.