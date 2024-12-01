Tribal Football
Napoli chief Manna plans to return to Juventus for defensive addition
Napoli are eyeing Juventus veteran Danilo.

TMW says Napoli are in the market for a defensive signing in January and Danilo is viewed  as a cut-price option for January.

Napoli chief Giovanni Manna knows Danilo from his time at Juve and is keen to bring the Brazil defender to Naples next month.

Danilo is aware of the interest and has approved the move.

However, Juve aren't ready to green light the deal given their squad is currently short of defensive numbers. Any sale is likely to only happen if a replacement is first found.

 

Mentions
Serie ADaniloNapoliJuventusFootball Transfers
