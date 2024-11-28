Napoli keen as Juventus willing to sell Fagioli

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Juventus are willing to sell Nicolò Fagioli in January.

TMW says Juve management are ready to cash in on the Italy midfielder.

Juve will seek to sell Fagioli and use the funds raised to find a new defensive addition.

Napoli are keen, with Juve rating the youngster in the €30m class.

The Bianconeri will only consider cash offers for Fagioli in January.

 

