Mutu offers support to sacked Genoa coach Gilardino

Paul Vegas
Adrian Mutu is confident former Fiorentina teammate Alberto Gilardino will bounce back from his sacking by Genoa.

Gilardino has been dismissed by Genoa this week after leading the club to promotion last year.

Mutu said, "It's part of a coach's life, I've been there too. Sometimes in life an episode like this can bring you something more, he'll analyse his time at Genoa and obviously become stronger. I hope Gila becomes a great coach."

Asked himself about a return to the Viola, the Romanian said: "Returning to coach in Florence one day? Well, I hope so, that's the goal. But let's leave these things aside, (Raffaele) Palladino is doing well, I've seen him motivated, he'll do well and the club has faith in him."

