CONFIRMED: Genoa announce Vieira appointment

Genoa have announced the appointment of new coach Patrick Vieira.

He succeeds Alberto Gilardino, who has dismissed yesterday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Vieira is said to have agreed a two-year contract with an option for a third. The Frenchman's deal also includes an end of season break clause.

Genoa confirmed: "Genoa CFC announces that it has entrusted the technical management of the first team to Patrick Vieira. The new coach will lead the first training session this afternoon after the formalization of the contract at the Villa Rostan headquarters.

"After a professional career, between 2011 and 2015, as Executive Development Football in the Manchester City Academy, Vieira has coached the teams of New York City, Nice, Crystal Palace and Strasbourg.

"Welcome, coach!"