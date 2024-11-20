Genoa move today's training session with aim of Vieira taking charge

Genoa are expected to announce the appointment of new coach Patrick Vieira this morning.

The Frenchman will replace Alberto Gilardino, who was sacked by Genoa yesterday.

Vieira will sign a two-year contract with the option for a third. There is also a break clause which will allow both parties to go their separate ways at the end of this season.

Genoa have moved today's training session from the morning to the afternoon so Vieira can sign his contract and lead the session.

Vieira, formerly in charge of Crystal Palace and Nice, was last on the bench at Strasbourg before choosing to leave at the end of last season.

