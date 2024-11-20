Buffon: I'm moved seeing Balotelli making final effort with Genoa
Juventus legend Gigi Buffon is happy seeing former Italy teammate Mario Balotelli back in Serie A.
Buffon is pleased to see the 34 year-old making a final career effort with Genoa.
He told Il Corriere della Sera: "He lost his way a bit because he lost focus on the real goal: becoming the champion he had the potential to be.
“But seeing him at 34 with Genoa, still trying, moves me.“
Buffon also revealed he turned down a late career move to Atalanta: "Atalanta wanted me.
“(Gian Piero) Gasperini wrote me a WhatsApp message: ‘With you, we’ll win the Champions League.’ But Pirlo convinced me to stay at Juve.”