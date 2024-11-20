Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd draw up plans for new clearout
Fiorentina to extend and raise De Gea contract
Amorim urges Man Utd to scout Galatasaray attacker ahead of January market
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return

Buffon: I'm moved seeing Balotelli making final effort with Genoa

Carlos Volcano
Buffon: I'm moved seeing Balotelli making final effort with Genoa
Buffon: I'm moved seeing Balotelli making final effort with GenoaGenoa/Facebook
Juventus legend Gigi Buffon is happy seeing former Italy teammate Mario Balotelli back in Serie A.

Buffon is pleased to see the 34 year-old making a final career effort with Genoa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Il Corriere della Sera: "He lost his way a bit because he lost focus on the real goal: becoming the champion he had the potential to be.

“But seeing him at 34 with Genoa, still trying, moves me.“

Buffon also revealed he turned down a late career move to Atalanta: "Atalanta wanted me.

“(Gian Piero) Gasperini wrote me a WhatsApp message: ‘With you, we’ll win the Champions League.’ But Pirlo convinced me to stay at Juve.”

Mentions
Serie ABalotelli MarioGenoaJuventusAtalantaBuffon GianluigiFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Balotelli future in doubt as Vieira taking charge of Genoa
Man City ahead of Juventus, PSG in Ederson battle
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon