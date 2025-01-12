Motta happy with Luiz in Juventus draw with Torino

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was upbeat after their 1-1 draw with Torino.

The Turin rivals shared the spoils as Kenan Yildiz's opener for Juve was canceled out by Nikola Vlasic.

“We started off very well, and in fact, we took the lead,” Motta told DAZN.

“After that, we tracked back, allowing Torino to create dangerous chances with long passes. We should have been more aggressive in the build-up to their goal. We entered the pitch well in the second half. We dominated and had chances, but we were not clinical, so we had a draw today.

“Allowing opponents to kick the ball inside our box is always dangerous.

“We conceded a goal in a situation where we should have been more aggressive, and the Torino player (Nikola Vlasic) found the only possible space for the ball to pass, so well done to him. As I said, we did much better than Torino in the second half, but the finishing was not good enough.

“Surely, we’ve had too many draws, especially because we took the lead in some games. At the same time, Juventus only lost two games from 27, with a very young team and some injuries,” Motta added.

“It’s never been an excuse. Now, we must recover after a significant physical effort and focus on Tuesday’s game at Atalanta.”

On Douglas Luiz's performance, he also said: “I think Douglas’ performance was excellent. I am very satisfied.

“We need as many fit players as possible to manage the team in many games.

“After his injury against Bologna, Cambiaso has struggled to return to the team. I must thank him because he’s taking painkilling injections to play and train with us. Hopefully, he will get back in shape as soon as possible to help the team raise the bar.”