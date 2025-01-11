Juventus let lead slip as they fall to Serie A draw against Torino

It was honours even in this season’s second Serie A Derby della Mole, with a 1-1 draw between Torino and Juventus at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino meaning that the latter have now lost just one of the 40 head-to-head's held over the past three decades.

It took just six minutes for Kenan Yildiz to keep Juventus’ sense of derby dominance going, with a double shimmy on the edge of the box taking out three Torino defenders before he fired in low past Vanja Milinkovic-Savic at his near post.

That strike notably made him the first man since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018/19 to score in both Turin derbies during a single season.

Despite their dismal history in this fixture, Torino rallied, and the opener was nearly cancelled out when Karol Linetty missed the mark after receiving a corner delivery.

The end-to-end affair continued, but after continually venturing deeper into Juventus territory, it was Torino who struck next.

The equaliser was well worth the wait too, as Yann Karamoh fed Nikola Vlasic who took a touch with his right boot, and then volleyed the airborne ball with his left, cracking the shot in off a stranded Michele Di Gregorio's left-hand post to sent the home faithful into raptures.

Although neither goalkeeper was particularly tested in the early minutes after the interval, the second half continued in the same entertaining vein.

As the noise grew and the pace of the game increased, the tension boiled over when an apparent foul on Karamoh was not given with Torino on the charge. A fracas ensued on the touchline, with the surreal sight of both Paolo Vanoli and Thiago Motta being sent to the stands.

It was Yildiz who continued to show the most promise in the final third though, and he fired only narrowly over the bar at the three-quarter mark when given a sight of goal on the edge of the box.

Teun Koopmeiners did likewise, and should perhaps have done more than fire straight at Milinkovic-Savić on the half-volley.

The goalkeeper certainly earned his wage with a quarter-hour of normal time remaining though, as Samuel Mbangula crossed in for Nico González to volley at goal and force Milinković-Savić into tipping his shot away.

Juventus arguably finished the stronger of the two sides, with Torino increasingly resorting to pop shots rather than the link-up play – much of which had been constructed via Karamoh.

With Milinkovic-Savic also thwarting Andrea Cambiaso with a diving save late on, Torino will be encouraged and frustrated in equal measure, as they remain stuck on just one home win since the start of September (D4, L5). As for Juventus, it’s now four without a clean sheet, and they will end the day three points adrift of the top four.