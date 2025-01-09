Forest keen on Juventus outcast Luiz

Premier League minnows Nottingham Forest are said to be interested in signing Douglas Luiz.

The City Ground club, who are in the top four positions this season, want to bring in the ex-Aston Villa star.

Advertisement Advertisement

Luiz moved to Juventus on a mega deal in the summer, but has failed to impress in Turin.

Per Relevo, there are many teams willing to take him away from the Italian giants.

Villa are not interested in bringing him back, but he may have a Premier League return route through Forest.

Luiz may find the hustle and bustle of the Premier League more to his style than the tactical nature of Serie A.