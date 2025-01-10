Juventus coach Motta: Facing Torino always special

Juventus coach Thiago Motta is expected a "special" clash with derby opponents Torino tomorrow.

Motta spoke to the local press today ahead of the Derby della Mole.

What kind of match do you expect tomorrow?

"As always it will be a complicated match. It will be a special match for us, for the fans and for the club. We can't wait to get on the pitch and it's a match we want to win. Then I understand all the points of view and in these 26 matches we have lost only 2 times with a very young team. However we have played some good matches with a few too many draws and a few injuries, but that's not an excuse. I want to thank these guys once again. We want to recover some points in the league and continue our journey in the Cup and Champions League. We always aim for victory."

Who will be the captain?

"Not having Locatelli in the game tomorrow, so you will see him tomorrow. In general? Not having Manuel for tomorrow's game, you will see him."

How do you explain this lack of continuity in results?

"It is our need to give continuity in victories. Our daily commitment to achieve these results."

On Douglas Luiz?

"Midfielder. He is a high-level player and can play in all three positions, because he is a high-level player and can score goals and make the final pass. He can do better in the defensive phase. He can play in all three positions that we use, having freedom within a context."

On the leaders of this team?

"The coach has an impact, but being a leader in a locker room, the recognition is not from the coach, but between them. Today we have many leaders and space for other leaders to emerge. The recognition is from the teammates, that's what counts. The coach observes and sees him and I try to help and demonstrate what the right path is to become a leader, especially by example. There is always space for new leaders who are growing to emerge."

Why have you lost defensive solidity?

"We concede goals because we make mistakes, but also because of the opponents. We have to make fewer mistakes, create more and finish better to try to win. Today we have to improve in training every day to be ready."

On the team's character?

"We have also played other games with great character. The attitude and character have always been good. With Milan, in moments of disadvantage we had difficulty reacting, but other times we did it. The character in this team exists and can also improve."

Did you expect the controversy over your statement about the obsession with winning? About Bremer and Zapata's injuries?

"They won't be there and they are two important players for both teams. The need is to win, we all know that very well. If you go back and look at what I said, I said that I chose this profession to win and continue to win what I have done in the past. There is no controversy, I expressed perfectly that the most important thing is to win, we know that well. To get to victory it takes a lot of work, especially today, to get to the final result."

About Danilo?

"I already answered about Danilo and I was very clear."

On the market?

"Our need is tomorrow. We want to put in a great performance, because it's a match that we and our fans feel. It's a match we want to win."

Will January be a crucial month?

"I talk to the team every day, I talk about the moment, how we are, what we will find in the game, what scenarios we may have to face. All moments are important, from the first to the last game. The next one is the most important and we will put all our energy and concentration into that. We have had almost a full week of work, a little more time to train and talk, we are ready to play our game to get to the victory."

On the injured? What kind of Torino do you expect?

"We expect the best Toro. Bremer, Vlahovic, Conceicao, Milik, Cabal and Locatelli will not be there."