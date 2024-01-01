Motta happy with Juventus preseason; ready for Como opener

New Juventus coach Thiago Motta is happy with his first month in charge.

Ahead of the season opener against Como this weekend, Motta discussed his first preseason as Juve coach.

He said: "From Bologna to Juventus, I have the same idea of ​​football. Now it's a new period with a team that we are building, a team that is improving day by day and we are ready to face the first championship match. Almost throughout my life inside football, I have been in this world for many years, I have seen many high-level things and today we are at a very high level. We must maintain the same commitment, the same determination, concentration and ambition day after day and we are part of a huge club and all of us are important, none essential, but all important.

"We must give our best to raise the level of this club more and more. For a good game, I mean having a balanced team that knows how to defend very well, a team that defends together, that has the desire to have the ball, a team that attacks together. A good game means many things, a great mental, physical and technical effort on the pitch to be able to play a good game."

On the match against Como, he stated: "My goal this year with Juventus is already thinking about the first championship match against a team that will have enthusiasm, because they have had a very good Serie B and all the teams that follow this path and thus rise to Serie A, normally at the beginning of the season, maintain this enthusiasm because they come from many victories to move up to Serie A. And we have to face them concentrated and determined to put in a good performance to get the results we are looking for."