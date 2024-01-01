Cabrini: Juventus must buy champions for Motta

Juventus hero Antonio Cabrini says new coach Thiago Motta will need support from inside the club.

Motta arrives from Bologna after leading them to the Champions League.

Cabrini told Tuttosport: "He certainly did very well in Bologna. He will bring new ideas and a different path compared to the past, but coaches become good when they have good players...

"You can't win without champions. You need to have important elements available to achieve great results.

"Thiago's ideas are certainly brilliant and very interesting: now it's up to the club. The club must support him, taking players suited to his football."

On Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, he added: "He would be a good signing to raise the level in midfield. He did very well in Bergamo and would allow us to get closer to Inter, who remain the favourites given that they have added excellent elements such as Taremi, Zielinski and Martinez to the Scudetto-winning team."