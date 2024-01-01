Tribal Football
Ogbonna: Motta a good fit for Juventus; Conte...?
Former Juventus defender Angelo Ogbonna is impressed by the appointment of new coach Thiago Motta.

Ogbonna has just been released by West Ham.

On Motta, he told Sky Italia: "He has always been a coach on the pitch, I must say his calm and balanced way of seeing football, what he did at Bologna didn't surprise me at all.

"I'm happy for him that he got this call from Juventus and it's time to show his potential."

Ogbonna was also asked about his former Juve coach Antonio Conte moving to Napoli.

He added, "Conte at Napoli? For me it's a great combination, they are two great personalities and I see a very positive future."

