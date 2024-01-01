Elkann: Motta the coach Juventus need; Serie A no longer a final destination

Exor president and Juventus powerbroker John Elkann has welcomed the arrival of new coach Thiago Motta.

Elkann feels Motta can launch a new era for the Bianconeri.

He told Tuttosport: "It is important to approach a new generation with Thiago Motta.

"We have a young team. Italian football is no longer a place of destination. At the height of your career you go to the Premier League, eventually to Saudi Arabia. The Italian championship is about young people who have to develop, complete themselves. This is the reality and it's not a shame at all.

"The real shame is not to look at the reality. He has experience, he has been a player himself. It is what we need and what we can build on. The Juventus collective has extraordinary potential."