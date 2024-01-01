Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Man Utd defender demands millions to leave the club this summer as West Ham interested
Man Utd pushing to make triple signing raid this week
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti warns Bellingham: Answer your phone!

Elkann: Motta the coach Juventus need; Serie A no longer a final destination

Elkann: Motta the coach Juventus need; Serie A no longer a final destination
Elkann: Motta the coach Juventus need; Serie A no longer a final destination
Elkann: Motta the coach Juventus need; Serie A no longer a final destinationAction Plus
Exor president and Juventus powerbroker John Elkann has welcomed the arrival of new coach Thiago Motta.

Elkann feels Motta can launch a new era for the Bianconeri.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Tuttosport: "It is important to approach a new generation with Thiago Motta.

"We have a young team. Italian football is no longer a place of destination. At the height of your career you go to the Premier League, eventually to Saudi Arabia. The Italian championship is about young people who have to develop, complete themselves. This is the reality and it's not a shame at all.

"The real shame is not to look at the reality. He has experience, he has been a player himself. It is what we need and what we can build on. The Juventus collective has extraordinary potential."

Mentions
Serie AMotta ThiagoJuventus