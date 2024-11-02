Samardzic delighted with first months at Atalanta: No uncertainty

Lazar Samardzic admits he's happy with his decision to join Atalanta.

The midfielder left Udinese for La Dea last summer.

“When Atalanta called, I knew that I wanted to come here and had no uncertainty, because this is a club where so many players manage to develop their full potential,” Samardzic told Cronache di Spogliatoio.

“I had great expectations on what Gian Piero Gasperini would demand of me and I have to say he satisfied all of them. I love his mentality, he believes you must attack and enjoy your football.

“With Atalanta I have been allowed to advance forward more than at Udinese, and I really feel at ease. If I could choose, I’d like to start in an advanced role on the right, because it lets me cut inside and shoot with the left foot. I have many areas where I want to improve and know that at the moment I am not as physically strong as I should be.”