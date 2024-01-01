Motta delighted with Juventus "attitude" for victory over Verona

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was delighted with victory over Hellas Verona on Monday night.

Juve won 3-0 via a double from Dusan Vlahovic and Nicolo Savona's goal on debut.

"That is where you can see the attitude of the group. Pressing the opponents means taking a risk, because you open up spaces, but it is ultimately worth the risk because you can win it back high up the field and go straight towards goal,” Motta told DAZN.

“Dusan finishes the move, we’re happy, as he deserves it for all the hard work he does both attacking and defending.

“We need everyone to help out the defensive movements, starting from the strikers. They help maintain that pressure and win the ball back quickly. It is important to keep that balance between attack and defence, which leads to performances like this.”

Thiago Motta takes risks with tactics and team picks

"These are lads with great talent, great quality, the staff and I all help them get into the best condition to do their work on the field, but ultimately they are the protagonists. When they can play like this, you see the difference.

“Reading the game is very important. Verona waited for us at the start and were trying to wait for us to make a small error before going on the counter-attack. When they pressed us a little more, we found the through balls with Kenan, Mbangula, Savona too, you can see this attitude.

“Our fans in the stands sung from start to finish, and it’s because these lads transmit their desire to do well.”