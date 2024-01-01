Juventus push Man Utd for Sancho arrangement

Tribal Football
Juventus are pushing Manchester United for an agreement over Jadon Sancho.

TMW says talks have been held between Juve and Sancho's agents in recent weeks.

Contact has also been established with United, as Juve push for an inital loan arrangement.

The Bianconeri have already swooped for Fiorentina attacker Nico Gonzalez and young Porto winger Francisco Conceicao in the last 24 hours.

However, they're also keen on Sancho and are urging United to release him on-loan with a potential obligatory permanent option.

