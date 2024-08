Arsenal insist on direct sale for Kiwior

Arsenal are insisting Jakub Kiwior will not leave on-loan this week.

The Poland defender is a target for several Serie A clubs, including Juventus.

However, TMW says Arsenal have told all suitors that Kiwior will only depart for a permanent transfer.

The Gunners are seeking €20m to sell the young centre-half.

But the big stumbling block for Italian clubs is Kiwior's personal demands, with the player on €2.5m-a-year at Arsenal.