Reijnders declares: I'm joining Man City

AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has announced he's joining Manchester City.

City are said to have settled on a fee rising to €70m with Milan for the Holland international.

Reijnders expects to undergo a medical today and sign forms with City eager to close the agreement before Tuesday's Club World Cup transfer deadline.

With the Holland squad yesterday, Reijnders revealed: "Tomorrow (today) I'm flying to Manchester. I'm flying directly from here, and then later in the day I'm returning to Zeist (the Netherlands). Everything is planned.

"Because of the Club World Cup, the transfer had to be completed as quickly as possible, and that's why this is the solution. Everything is planned down to the smallest detail, so I expect it to go well tomorrow (today)."