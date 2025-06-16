Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd make sale decision between Hojlund and Zirkzee
Alejandro Garnacho makes Erik ten Hag reunion decision
Man United working on £38 million striker sale
Man United make Andre Onana transfer decision

Juventus defender Cambiaso cools Man City, AC Milan rumours

Carlos Volcano
Juventus defender Cambiaso cools Man City, AC Milan rumours
Juventus defender Cambiaso cools Man City, AC Milan rumoursČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO
Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso insists he's happy in Turin.

Cambiaso saw an approach from Manchester City in January rejected by Juve, with the Sky Blues still interested.

Advertisement
Advertisement

AC Milan are also eyeing the Italy international this summer.

But Cambiaso told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I haven’t received any call, maybe my agents have.

“The only certain thing in life is death, but I’m happy here. I haven’t spoken to (Igor) Tudor, but I know the club and the coach hold me in high regard. I feel everyone’s trust. I’m happy in Turin and I’ve never asked to leave.”

Cambiaso says he's happy playing for coach Igor Tudor, adding: Absolutely. When the coach arrived, the goal was to qualify for the Champions League, so he fully deserved to be confirmed. He made a great impression on us."

Cambiaso's contract at Juve runs to 2027.

Mentions
Serie ACambiaso AndreaJuventusAC MilanManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Capello: De Bruyne sure to make big difference for Napoli
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Newcastle turn to Chelsea winger Madueke; Bayern Munich Leao push; Ter Stegen and Man Utd
Reijnders declares: I'm joining Man City