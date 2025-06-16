Juventus defender Cambiaso cools Man City, AC Milan rumours

Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso insists he's happy in Turin.

Cambiaso saw an approach from Manchester City in January rejected by Juve, with the Sky Blues still interested.

AC Milan are also eyeing the Italy international this summer.

But Cambiaso told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I haven’t received any call, maybe my agents have.

“The only certain thing in life is death, but I’m happy here. I haven’t spoken to (Igor) Tudor, but I know the club and the coach hold me in high regard. I feel everyone’s trust. I’m happy in Turin and I’ve never asked to leave.”

Cambiaso says he's happy playing for coach Igor Tudor, adding: Absolutely. When the coach arrived, the goal was to qualify for the Champions League, so he fully deserved to be confirmed. He made a great impression on us."

Cambiaso's contract at Juve runs to 2027.