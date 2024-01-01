Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona coach Flick explains Thiago exit as replacement named
Barcelona coach Flick: Valencia too soon for Olmo
Dyche admits Everton could be forced into Branthwaite sale
Arsenal reach agreement with Real Sociedad star

Morata: Five more minutes and AC Milan would've won

Morata: Five more minutes and AC Milan would've won
Morata: Five more minutes and AC Milan would've won
Morata: Five more minutes and AC Milan would've wonAction Plus
Alvaro Morata hailed the AC Milan support after their 2-2 draw with Torino.

Morata struck on 88 minutes to bring the score to 2-1 before teammate Noah Okafor's injury-time equaliser.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Debut boy Morata later said: "It's not the best debut because we drew. But we sent a message, a team that was practically dead recovered and if it lasted five more minutes we would have won.

"We need a change of mentality. Every Serie A match will be tough, every Champions League match will be tough, the Italian Cup will be tough.

"We are Milan and we have to pedal. It's great to play at San Siro with this shirt, I hoped I could win. I can't promise goals or titles, but I will give everything for the shirt."

Mentions
Serie AMorata AlvaroAC MilanTorino
Related Articles
Leao excited about AC Milan attack; talks up Morata, Camarda
New AC Milan striker Morata thanks Adli for shirt gesture
Ganz: AC Milan must buy more than Morata and Pavlovic