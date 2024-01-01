Morata: Five more minutes and AC Milan would've won

Alvaro Morata hailed the AC Milan support after their 2-2 draw with Torino.

Morata struck on 88 minutes to bring the score to 2-1 before teammate Noah Okafor's injury-time equaliser.

Debut boy Morata later said: "It's not the best debut because we drew. But we sent a message, a team that was practically dead recovered and if it lasted five more minutes we would have won.

"We need a change of mentality. Every Serie A match will be tough, every Champions League match will be tough, the Italian Cup will be tough.

"We are Milan and we have to pedal. It's great to play at San Siro with this shirt, I hoped I could win. I can't promise goals or titles, but I will give everything for the shirt."