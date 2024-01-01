Ganz: AC Milan must buy more than Morata and Pavlovic

Former AC Milan and Inter striker Maurizio Ganz says the Rossonero need to buy more this summer.

Ganz insists Milan need more than current additions Alvaro Morata and Stranhinja Pavlovic to bridge the gap on the champions.

He told supercommesse.it: "The fans, at least not those directly involved, and fans always hope to see an uncertain fight for the Scudetto, involving five or six teams. The one we didn't have last year, as well as the year before when Napoli won and not even during Juventus' long years of dominance.

"Inter remains the team to beat, but in addition to Milan, Juventus and Napoli are also gearing up and will be able to try to enter the Scudetto discussion together with Atalanta.

"At Milan it was decided to start a new project and the coach deserves trust. As you have observed, on the market they are going to reinforce the key roles in which the team was lacking. Morata and Pavlovic are important shots, but I still expect something else to try to annoy Inter."