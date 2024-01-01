New AC Milan striker Morata thanks Adli for shirt gesture

New AC Milan striker Morata thanks Adli for shirt gesture

New AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata has thanked Yacine Adli for giving up the No7 shirt.

Morata has taken the number upon his arrival from Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Atletico Madrid striker said: “It’s the most beautiful and important challenge of my career. In recent days I spoke with Kaka, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham who reminded me of the history of this club.

"I can’t wait to write my name in the history of Milan.”

On taking the No7 shirt, Morata said: “First of all I have to thank Yacine Adli who did a nice thing by letting me have it. It’s my favourite number, I’ve never worn it in a club team for various reasons.

"Adli made me happy with his gesture.”