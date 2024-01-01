Leao excited about AC Milan attack; talks up Morata, Camarda

Tribal Football
Rafael Leao is excited about AC Milan's prospects this season.

Leao missed today's preseason friendly win against Real Madrid in Chicago.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I want to score more goals, it's clear: I will try to do both things, the plays and the goals. I can adapt to the pitch, I can play close to the striker but now, with more tactical football, the teams get behind and occupy the central area a lot. I haven't played with my back to goal for years and I need space, to look at the whole pitch. I don't see myself playing centre forward anytime soon.

"(Alvaro) Morata and (Olivier) Giroud are two champions: one left, another came in. Giroud made the history of Milan but I also know Morata well, he is a striker who works and is very mobile, it will be good for our other attackers. Let's hope he also scores many goals.

"(Francesco) Camarda? He is still young but he is doing very well, I expect a lot from him. I always try to talk to him, make him understand that in the first team it is different than in matches with the boys. He must be strong, combative. He already knows how to score goals, he has to learn other things but he will be the future of Milan. We older people are behind him, me too."

