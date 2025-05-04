Tribal Football
Most Read
Harry Kane left hearbroken as Bayern Munich denied Bundesliga glory
Chelsea fullback Cucurella makes clear feelings over Liverpool guard of honour
'It's not normal' - Bukayo Saka wowed by Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal
Real Madrid seek Man Utd favour in Carreras pursuit

Monza relegated after Atalanta hammering

Akhil Fisher
Charles De Ketelaere celebrates scoring Atalanta's first goal
Charles De Ketelaere celebrates scoring Atalanta's first goalMARCO LUZZANI / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Atalanta extended their 100% winning record against Monza in Serie A with a sixth straight head-to-head victory, after Charles De Ketelaere’s early brace helped La Dea seal a 4-0 triumph and confirm the Biancorossi’s relegation.

Monza’s bright start turned to dust in an instant as De Ketelaere turned Pedro Pereira inside out, spinning his marker into oblivion and slotting the ball past Semuel Pizzignacco with icy composure to end his 16-game scoring drought.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The opener ignited Atalanta, with Mario Retegui and Ademola Lookman both guilty of wasting point-blank chances, before Samuel Birindelli spurned a shot wide of the left post at the other end.

Any hope of a Biancorossi response soon evaporated when De Ketelaere punished Gaeatano Castrovilli’s catastrophic touch with a first-time finish to seal his brace and La Dea’s dominance.

The visitors, however, threatened via Gianluca Caprari and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, but Marco Carnesecchi stood tall with two clutch saves to preserve Atalanta’s healthy lead at the break.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Alessandro Nesta’s men were caught cold immediately after the restart as Ademola Lookman surged into the Monza box after latching onto Retegui’s header and coolly slotted Atalanta's third into the near post.

Ederson then squandered a point-blank header, shortly before Retegui placed his shot a fraction wide of the right post to leave the home defence scrambling.

Monza raised their intensity, but it proved too late, and Carnesecchi’s brilliance in goal ensured any hopes of a comeback were dashed. Instead, the away side added a fourth goal late on, as Marco Brescianini coolly slotted in after being picked out by Mario Pasalic.

Gian Piero Gasperini is now just one victory away from matching Atalanta’s best-ever Serie A points tally, and a UEFA Champions League berth seems ever so likely as they lift themselves five points above fourth-placed Lazio. Meanwhile, Monza will prepare for life in Serie B, as their three-season top-flight stay comes to an end. 

Flashscore Man of the Match: Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta)

Player ratings
Player ratingsFlashscore

Check out the match summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
Serie AAtalantaMonza
Related Articles
Arsenal rival PSG for Atalanta striker Lookman
Atalanta willing to sell Retegui as Juventus and Prem trio in contact
Retegui penalty salvages Atalanta's underwhelming Serie A draw with Lecce