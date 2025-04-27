Retegui penalty salvages Atalanta's underwhelming Serie A draw with Lecce

Ante Rebic of US Lecce competes for the ball with Isak Hien of Atalanta

Lecce moved two points clear of the Serie A relegation zone after battling to a 1-1 draw with Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium, though the visitors remain winless in 11 matches.

With Atalanta’s title charge having fizzled out, all that was remaining for La Dea was to secure their place in the top four.

The start to the game carried that familiar low-key feeling, with little action at the sharp end as both sides cancelled each other out. It took until the 27th minute for the contest to spring to life when Lassana Coulibaly broke through on goal, but his effort was saved by the feet of the onrushing Marco Carnesecchi.

Then, Isak Hien was adjudged to have fouled Ante Rebic in the box, and following a VAR review, a penalty was given to the survival-chasing Lecce.

Jesper Karlsson stepped up and made no mistake from the spot, giving the away side the lead in a game for the first time since their 3-2 defeat to AC Milan almost two months ago.

Falling behind was the wake up call La Dea needed, and they soon began to pepper the Lecce goal. Wladimiro Falcone did well to first deny Mario Pasalic, and then Davide Zappacosta, ensuring his side went into the break with their lead intact.

Ahead of the restart, Gian Piero Gasperini introduced Juan Cuadrado for a much-needed injection of pace into his side, and the hosts looked an improved outfit in the opening moments of the second half. The change in momentum may not have immediately resulted in a goal, but Atalanta remained patient and duly got their reward.

Cuadrado showed quick feet before being fouled in the box, allowing top scorer Mateo Retegui to coolly fire his spot-kick down the middle of the goal, giving the home side just over 20 minutes to chase a winner.

Match stats StatsPerform

La Dea then pushed for a second goal and Retegui - who netted twice in the reverse fixture at the start of the season - came close to repeating the act here, but his header crashed off the post, denying him a 25th league goal this campaign.

Marten de Roon was next to try his luck, but his shot was straight down the throat of Falcone, who comfortably saved.

Lecce dropped back and soaked up the pressure with the intent of striking on the counter, but neither side was ultimately able to find the winner, resulting in a first draw in eight head-to-head meetings.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Wladimiro Falcone (Lecce)

