Atalanta willing to sell Retegui as Juventus and Prem trio in contact

Atalanta are prepared to sell Mateo Retegui this summer.

Retegui only joined La Dea in August from Genoa, but could be on the move barely 12 months on.

Advertisement Advertisement

TMW says Atalanta rejected a €70m offer from Saudi Arabia for the Italy international in January.

However, Atalanta management would be more open to cashing in on Retegui this summer.

Juventus are keen, but will face competition from England, where agents have already made contact with Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United - with all three clubs receptive.

Atalanta would be willing to do business for €55-60m at the end of the season.