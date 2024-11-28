Monza coach Nesta knows fans desperate for derby win against Como

Monza coach Alessandro Nesta knows the fans are excited about the derby against Como.

Monza go to Como on Sunday, with Nesta insisting his players aren't suffering a confidence crisis.

He said, "Personally, I don't see a scared team but a little worried. Maybe we risk too much and we are worried about the standings because unfortunately that's how they are. The team's attitude? If we analyse the match against Torino, I see it differently. We start off strong and we have to hurt the opponent, who built another situation immediately after with Pedro Pereira. This is what I blame my team for.

"Derbies are games that go down in history. Last year I had the chance to play Parma - Reggiana. We are aware of the fact that for the fans it is a special game, not like the others. We must arrive in Como strong.

"(Cesc) Fabregas? He is a 'Spanish-style' coach. I already faced him last year in Serie B and I must say that I have never seen Como play badly.

"You must not forget where you come from and every club has its ups and downs. Today Como and Monza have two important owners but never forget the past. Message to the fans? We will give our best, we know that it is a match that the whole city cares about. We have a great sense of responsibility. Will the management be with us?

"I don't know if anyone from the club will show up in Como, I do my job. Adriano Galliani will be there, he is from Monza and will certainly feel it more than anyone else."

